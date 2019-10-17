Documentary about eminent Russian poet presented at Nizami Cinema Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

A documentary "One Life, One Love", dedicated to eminent Russian poet, state prize-winner Andrey Dementyev has been screened at Nizami Cinema Center.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Speaking before the film’s presentation, famous journalist and film director Oleg Shommer talked about the poet’s life and creativity. The film director stressed that Russian poet visited Azerbaijan several times.

Andrey Dementyev’s last visit to Azerbaijan was five years ago, when he came to the country to participate in an event dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Mikhail Lermontov.

"While speaking at the event, he was presented the poems of a young poetess. Having read the poems, the poet said he very much liked them, adding that the author of these poems is going to have success. Thus, the first book of Leyla khanum, the author of these poems, was printed", Shommer said.

The film director stressed that new films would be shot in the framework of the joint cooperation with the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Each of these films would be presented independently.

Later, the guests watched the film.







