Press conference ahead of Baku Jazz Festival 2019 held in capital

A press conference was held in Landmark on October 14, ahead of Baku Jazz Festival 2019

The director of the festival, Leyla Efendiyeva, curator of the international competition for young performers "I'm Jazzman" Elnara Hasanli, pianist Elbei Mammadzadeh, representatives of the administration of the Icherisheher Historical and Architectural Reserve and the group of companies "A + A" providing technical side took part in the press conference.

Speaking about the Baku Jazz Festival 2019, Leyla Efendiyeva stressed that Euronews team will visit Azerbaijan to cover the festival for ten days - from beginning to end, Trend Life reported.

"We also received a letter from the world jazz master, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, initiator of the International Jazz Day Herbie Hancock, in which he writes that Baku Jazz Festival has made an indispensable contribution to the development of world jazz. For us, this is the highest praise," she added.

The traditional autumn Baku Jazz Festival will begin on October 18.

The press conference addressed issues of an open concert at the Maiden Tower, the festival’s beginning, the international contest of young performers "I’m Jazzman" and film part program of the jazz festival.

The international competition of young performers "I’m Jazzman" attracted special attention, partly because this year it has more foreign participants than local ones.

Over ten concerts will be organized throughout the ten days, as well as many other events, including master classes, seminars, days of jazz cinema, the international competition of young performers "I am Jazzman".

Musicians who will perform at the opening concert spoke about the features of their music program at the press conference. The festival organizers announced a surprise for the audience of this concert - the installation projection on the Maiden Tower, which will surprise the participants and the guests of the festival.

Famous Azerbaijani jazz singer Elnara Hasanli, who oversees the international competition of young performers at the festival, emphasized that "I am Jazzman" opens up new opportunities for young musicians.

"The contest is very relevant today. I think that this year we will discover new names for ourselves. The conditions are difficult, so many could not pass. Among the participants of the competition are not only representatives from Azerbaijan, but also musicians from Germany, Brazil, Russia, China and Ukraine. The jury will include both local and foreign jazz professionals, but for the sake of transparency of the competition, we have not yet disclosed their names. As for the awards, the first-place winner will receive a cash prize of $1,000, second places - $500, third - $200 as well as diplomas," said Hasanli.

Age categories of participants ranges from 16 to 30 years, but this year, the Baku Jazz Festival made one exception. The 11-year-old singer will take part in the festival as well.

Baku Jazz Festival 2019 will be held in the capital from October 18 to 27. The festival will bring together musicians from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Hungary, Poland, Sweden, etc.

The festival offers a winde range of music styles and trends: avant-garde, traditional classics, ethno-programs, and symphonic jazz.

In addition, there will be applied thematic programs with master classes of musicians in free access, painting and photography exhibitions, and lectures on world cinematic jazz soundtracks.

The festival will operate in several venues: Landmark Business Center, International Mugham Center, Musical Comedy Theater, Chamber and Organ Music Hall (Kirche).

The highlight of jazz festival is the midnight jam session. Baku Jazz Festival also supports these world festival traditions, rooted in the jazz composition “Round Midnight”, must-know for jazz lovers.

A variety of musicians will intersect with diametrically-cultural opposites, both in style and in musical directions on improvised platforms.

Baku Jazz Festival has been held since 2005 and has proven itself as one of the biggest cultural events in Baku for more than a decade. Baku Jazz Festival and related advertisement are broadcasted in Euronews TV channel. In 2006, it was included in the list of the top biggest jazz festivals worldwide.

Since 2017, the festival joins the Europe Jazz Network. Baku Jazz Festival is also a member of UNESCO International Jazz Day Celebration.

