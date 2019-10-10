EMIN to release new album in November [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous singer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov has announced the release of a new music album in November.

As the singer says, the music album will feature original tracks, Trend Life reported.

The musician also noted that the album will include the song composed by the famous rapper Bahh Tee.

"Spinning is a song that I liked so much that I immediately recorded it and today decided to share it with you even before the release of the album. Thank you, Bahh Tee! The song is just magical," EMIN wrote in an Instagram post.

Born in Baku, Emin Agalarov moved with his family to Russia at the age of four. After graduating from high school in New Jersey, EMIN enrolled in Marymount Manhattan College (New York). He graduated at the top of his class, delivering a thesis on “Business Management in the Field of Finance".

Agalarov's interest in music began in the high school years in the U.S. After graduating from high school, he returned to Russia, where he continued composing songs. In 2005 he began working with his vocal and music teacher, the renowned Azerbaijani singer Muslim Magomayev, to whom he pays tribute at his concerts.

His first studio album “Still” was released in 2006, selling in the first six months 70,000 copies in Russia, and an additional 30,000 in CIS countries.

EMIN's media appearances include BBC Breakfast, Extra, ITV's Daybreak, Fox, Entertainment Tonight, Pro 7, The Today Show, E!, among others. He's been featured in The Sunday Times, The Sun, Bilt, Wall Street Journal, The Independent, GQ, Esquire, OK!, etc.

Agalarov is also one of the organizers of Zhara International Music Festival which has turned into annual gathering of celebrities.

In July 2018, Emin Agalarov was awarded with the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan.



