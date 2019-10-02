Second Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality ends with spectacular ceremony

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Art and Spirituality ended with a spectacular closing ceremony capturing the poet's rich legacy.

Some of the biggest names in the world of music took part in the festival aimed at exploring and promoting the creativity of outstanding Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417).

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva attended the event that united incredibly talented musicians from Azerbaijan, Iran, Jordan and other countries.

A vibrant closing ceremony perfectly demonstrates the universal significance of Nasimi's poetic world.

The music pieces "Lullaby of the Stars" composed by Rahilia Hasanova and " Mosaic" written by Ayaz Gambarli specially for the Nasimi Festival left no one indifferent.

The gala performance symbolically represented the world of poetry, art and spirituality. The actors brilliantly played Nasimi at different ages.

The festival's clothing ceremony is the perfect finale to four days of success and celebration of the human spirit.

The 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality was held in Azerbaijan from September 28 to October 1.

The festival coincides with the 650th anniversary of the poet. The year 2019 is declared the Year of Nasimi in connection with the 650th anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

The festival was co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture.

The project aims at promotion of the national poet’s works, as well as exploring his philosophy, reflecting the phenomena of the modern world.

As part of the project, a number of events were held in Nasimi’s hometown Shamakhi as well as in Baku.

For the first time during the festival, scholars and experts in poetry discussed their vision of Nasimi’s ghazals.

During the festival days, exhibitions, installations and video projections were shown in Icherisheher, poetry and music pieces performed and theatrical shows presented.

At the end of the festival, the winners of the poetry contest dedicated to Imadeddin Nasimi’s memory in the framework of the Culture Ministry’s literary project "Word" were rewarded at the Baku Media Center.







