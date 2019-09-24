Carpet Museum to host exhibition inspired by Nasimi

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum will present the final exhibition of the carpet design contest on September 28 within the 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality.

The exposition will showcase carpets woven based on the best three works as well as creative carpet sketches selected by the jury, Trend reported.

The museum's director Shirin Malikova said that the competition was announced after President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to hold the 650th anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani poet Imadaddin Nasimi and announce 2019 as the Year of Nasimi.

The competition was attended by creative people over 20 years old from Azerbaijan, France, Italy, India, Russia and other countries. The best three works were selected out of 51 sketches. All three winners are students of the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts.

The 2nd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality will be held from September 28 to October 1.The project is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Culture.

About 30 events will be held in Baku and Shamakhi as part of the festival.

The festival aims to study and promote the activities of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417). It also coincides with the 650th jubilee of the poet. The first festival of this kind was organized in 2018.

Various scientific institutions, cultural centers, institutions and organizations of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences are holding a series of events dedicated to the life and work of Nasimi and organizing exhibitions.

Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi was a great Azerbaijani poet and eminent figure in the poetry and philosophical thought of the Orient. He was the founder of the school of philosophical poetry in the Azerbaijani language.

The poet wrote about 300 poems, including ghazals, qasidas ("lyrics"), and rubais (quatrains). Nasimi’s Turkic Divan is considered to be his most important work, which contains 250–300 ghazals and over 150 rubais.



