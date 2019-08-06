Networking Cocktail unites art and business

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Art Tower Gallery in Icherisheher has hosted an event called Networking Cocktail.

The project aims at supporting arts and crafts masters and small entrepreneurs, familiarizing the general public with their work.

The Networking Cocktail establishes business contacts between creative people and various companies, as well as develops small and medium-sized businesses.

Prominent art and public figures, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions attended the event, Trend Life reported.

The evening was held in a warm relaxed atmosphere. The work of ABAD Handicraft Center artists aroused great interest among the guests of the evening. During the event, creative and business issues were discussed, business ties were established.

The Networking Cocktail was held with the support of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve and the Arts Council Azerbaijan NGO.

ABAD Handicraft Center began to operate in 2017 in order to demonstrate products by newly joined ABAD families in the territory of the Old City State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The main goal in establishment of ABAD is implementation of social oriented projects via supporting social projects for citizens’ active participation in socio-economic life of the country, development of small and medium households, increasing the level of employment and support to the development of competitive family farms.

The priority direction of ABAD is supporting decorative and applied handicraft and families engaged in the field of agriculture.

ABAD actively cooperates with various international organizations as well as United Nations Development Program. In the framework of cooperation, UNDP financially supported a family with an equipped container for meat productions in order to promote the involvement of families to business.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art. Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School drawing school, Under Open Air plein air, Art Residence and Youth Network.







