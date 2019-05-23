Zurab Tsereteli's exhibition opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Works of the world-famous artist and sculptor Zurab Tsereteli have been showcased in Baku.

The exhibition "Possible Dimensions" solemnly opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center on May 22, Azertag reported.

The project continues the series of anniversary exhibitions celebrating the Russian-Georgian artist Zurab Tsereteli, timed to coincide with his 85th anniversary.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.

Anar Alakbarov, the director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, stressed the importance of the exhibition.

Noting that the friendship and cooperation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Heydar Aliyev Center with the outstanding artist has continued for many years, Alakbarov said that several joint projects with the master have been implemented. He emphasized that Zurab Tsereteli has been awarded the "Dostlug" Order upon the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev.

The Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev said that the opening of the exhibition of works by the world-famous master Zurab Tsereteli in Baku is one of the largest cultural events. He noted that long with regularly organizing such exhibitions, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation also implements numerous projects and takes successful steps to promote the Azerbaijani culture.

Then Garayev awarded Zurab Tsereteli with the "Dostlug" order.

The artist expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the support in organizing the exhibition. He admitted that he had not received such a valuable award so far. Tsereteli expressed deep gratitude to the head of the state for special attention and care.

The rector of Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts, People's Artist Omar Eldarov spoke about the work of Zurab Tsereteli. Speaking about the artist’s creative activities both in the Soviet era and in the modern period, he noted the uniqueness of the master’s style.

Then the guests got acquainted with the exhibition.

“Possible Dimensions” represents Zurab Tsereteli’s fruitful creative career. The exhibition includes works influenced by his encounters with the world-renowned artists Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, and Robert Rauschenberg.

The exposition brings together more than 30 works from Moscow, Tbilisi and London, including paintings, sculptures, and enamels that cover the artist’s long career.

Zurab Tsereteli is famous for his monumental sculptures and public monuments. He works with bronze, stone, glass, wood and mosaics. In the late 1960s, Tsereteli started to receive widespread recognition.

His bright and large-scale monuments were erected in many cities, including London, Moscow, New York, Paris, Rome and Tokyo.

After meeting Picasso and Chagall in 1946 in France, Tsereteli completely revised his understanding of the creative process. The way these masters easily moved from painting and graphics to ceramics and sculpture, inspired Tsereteli to create new series of art works.

The influence of Picasso is evident in Tsereteli’s "Inessa" (1968), which he painted shortly after visiting Picasso’s workshop in Paris.

Tsereteli's works were also influenced by Russian artists, in particular, the abstract expressionism of Wassily Kandinsky and the suprematism of Kazimir Malevich.

Tha artist’s exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center will last until August 25.







