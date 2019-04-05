Exhibition of Azerbaijani artists stuns Parisians

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of Azerbaijani artists has opened in Paris.

Co-organized by the French-Azerbaijani Dialogue Association (ADFA) and the Asmar Art Association, the exhibition features works by artists Sahib Asadli living in France and Ali Seyran living in Belgium, Trend Life reported.

The exposition of Azerbaijani artists caused great interest among the Parisian public. The guests of the opening day spoke with admiration about the canvases of Azerbaijani artists, who are distinguished by oriental motifs.

The exhibition will run until April 8.








