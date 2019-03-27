Heydar Aliyev Center among world's most beautiful concert halls

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

The French edition of Vogue magazine has published the list of the world's eight most beautiful concert halls.

Heydar Aliyev Center, the architectural pearl of the world, is also included in the Vogue list, Azertag reported.

It was noted that Heydar Aliyev Center is one of Zaha Hadid’s true masterpieces.

One of the internationally recognized architectural works, the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center has become a signature landmark of modern Baku.

Designed by architect Zaha Hadid, the center is noted for its distinctive architecture and flowing, curved style that eschews sharp angles.

As a symbol of tasks assigned to the center, the logo of Heydar Aliyev Center also reflects the motto of passing the national and universal values, traditions of statehood to the future generations. And the motto is "To the Future with Values".

Heydar Aliyev Center is a complex construction, which includes an auditorium (congress center), a museum, exhibition halls and administrative offices. Following a design competition in 2007, Zaha Hadid Architects was chosen to oversee the design of the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The Center holds exhibitions and concerts with the purpose of supporting the development of culture and introducing world culture to Azerbaijan, and expands the relations between countries and people through its projects.

The list of the world's most beautiful concert halls also includes the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Sydney Opera House, the Palais Garnier in Paris, The Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Oslo Opera House and the Auditorio de Tenerife.