Days of French language due in capital

Baku will host the next edition of Francophonie Weeks, the event uniting people speaking French.

The days of French language will be held in Azerbaijan's capital from March 30 to April 15, Trend Life reported.

The embassies of France, Belgium, Costa Rica, Greece, Hungary, Morocco, Mexico, Moldova, Romania, Switzerland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia in Azerbaijan, as well as the European Union will join the festival.

A number of events will be organized as part of Francophonie Weeks.

The International Organisation of La Francophonie was created in 1970. Its mission is to embody the active solidarity between its 88 member states and governments (61 members and 27 observers), which together represent over one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of over 900 million people, including 300 million French speakers.

IOF organises political activities and actions of multilateral cooperation that benefit French-speaking populations. Its actions respect cultural and linguistic diversity and serve to promote the French language, peace and sustainable development.

Overall, the days of French language and culture are annual spring event in Azerbaijan that brings French-speaking people together.








