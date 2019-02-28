World-famous musicals presented in Baku

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous musicals such as Burlesque, Moulin Rouge, Chicago and The Great Gatsby, have been presented in Baku.

The project was organized by Jam Group. The author of the event is Aziz Azizov, producer-Rauf Musayev, Trend Life reported.

The storyline is based on the history of the entertainer, who worked with the best musicals in the world. The great theatrical traditions, the incredible voices, stunning costumes and the scenery mesmerized the audience.

The harmonious transition from one plot to another, the most interesting fragments of four masterpieces - “Burlesque”, “Moulin Rouge”, “Chicago”, “The Great Gatsby”, allowed viewers to feel the delight and pleasure of watching, along with the characters to visit the world of the musical .

The first part of the show featured "The Great Gatsby", a novel by Francis Scott Fitzgerald, a typical representative of the so-called age of jazz in American literature.

The novel, the main line of the plot of which is a love story with a detective and tragic outcome, are taking place not far from New York, on the “golden coast” of Long Island, among rich villagers. For the first time this work was put on the Azerbaijani scene in the form of a musical.

Zaur Mammadov, Anastasia Budakva and a dance group were shining on the stage.

"Burlesque" musical, directed by Steve Entin with Christina Aguilera in the title role was also presented to the viewers.

Bright costumes, charming vocal of Laman Abbaszade left no one indifferent.

In the musical, a young ambitious girl Ali Rose with a wonderful voice goes from a small town to Los Angeles, where she wants to find her love, family and success. She finds a job in a neo-burlesque club, where she meets Tess, a former dancer who fights for her club and becomes a kind of mentor for Ali. Nikki, the club’s leading dancer, begins a war with Ali after it becomes clear that Ali Rose is more talented than her.

In the third part of the show, the audience enjoyed the best scenes from the musical "Moulin Rouge".

The musical show made the public to experience the joy and tears.

"Moulin Rouge"was filmed in 2001. The musical won two awards from the American Film Academy.

The main roles in it were played by Scottish actor Ewan McGregor and Australian actress Nicole Kidman (nominated for an Oscar as the best actress).

Moulin Rouge - the famous classical cabaret in Paris, built in 1889, is one of the attractions of the French capital. The story tells abouth the love of a young and poor British poet Christin and the star of the cabaret Satine.

A smooth transition from "Lady Marmalade", "Diamonds" performed by talented singer Natavan Guliyeva to such work as "Notre-Dame de Paris" performed by Eliyar Aliyev and Nadir Rustamli, as well as "Roxanne" and "Show Must Go On" caused vivid emotions among the audience.

However, the directors could not leave the audience with sadness and sediment from experienced on stage, offering them for dessert an exquisite fragment of the musical "Chicago" by John Kander on the libretto of Fred Ebba and Bob Voss, written in 1926.

The original Broadway production was nominated for several Tony awards, and its new version was presented in 1996.

A film version of Chicago was awarded with Oscar in six categories.

The authors tried as much as possible to move the hall to the 20s of the city of Chicago.

Beautiful scenes, incredible dances and bright costumes were met with bright applause from the spectators.

The creative team dancers Nigar Saltanova, Zarina Rahimova, Margarita Ismayilova, Dinara Askarova, Sonakhanum Ismayilova, Umar Kadirov, choreographers Andrew Freeman, Rasul Hasanov, Zaur Mammadov and others received a standing ovation.

