Baku to host international gastronomic festival

The international gastronomic festival "Taste of France" will be held in Baku on March 1-16.

Similar event is held in a number of countries of the world, including in Azerbaijan, for the fifth time, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The festival brings the very best on the Parisian restaurant scene to you.

The project aims at promotion of the French cuisine.

The tradition of holding such a culinary festival in a number of countries around the world was laid by former French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius in 2015.

On the eve of the festival, the Institut Français d'Azerbaïdjan invites you to enjoy film screenings and contests dedicated to the French cuisine.

Every Friday February, feature and documentary films about French cuisine will be presented at the Landmark's Cine Club. Entrance is free. Films will be presented in French.

The film "Les saveurs du Palais" ( 2012) by Christian Vincent will be screened on February 1.

The audience will enjoy the film "Cuisine and Addiction” by Philip Mouil on February 8.

The documentary "The Kitchen of the Righteous" by Emmanuel Maurice and Nicolas Thome will be shown on February 15.

The drama "Couscous and red mullet" by Abdellatif Keshish will be screened on February 22.

