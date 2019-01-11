Azerbaijani actress plays in historical drama

By Azernews





By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani actress Gulay Huseynova has been awarded a role of Reihan Kalfa in the historical drama "Sultan of my heart" (Kalbimin Sultan?) which has been screened on the Russian Channel One on January 8.

"Sultan of my heart", a fascinating love story of Ottoman ruler Mahmud and the story of a Russian girl, was first premiered last summer on the Turkish STAR TV.

In an interview with Azernews, actress shared her thoughts about the project.

This was not an easy task to the actor to portrait a historical figure, because this was her first role in the historical movie. For perfect result, Gulay Huseynova paid close attention to the history of the 19th century.

When you think of your favorite TV series, it's impossible to picture the characters without their costumes. The wardrobe choices of a character can tell you who they are without a word of dialogue. The Oriental-inspired gowns let you to plunge into the past.

"Filming began about a year ago," said Huseynova. "And being dressed in those wonderful costumes we traveled to the times where we did not live," .

By the way, the historical drama is a Russian-Turkish joint TV project. The supervisor of the series was the Hollywood filmmaker Bobby Roth.

Starring in the historical drama made a deep impression on the actress. "I got a lot of experience from participating in the international project and working together with actors and actresses from both countries. I want to thank the whole creative team for such interesting and unforgettable milestones," said actress.







