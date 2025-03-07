bp plans no platform shutdowns in ACG block

By Nazrin Abdul



bp has announced that it does not plan to shut down platforms in the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block for maintenance in 2025, Azernews reports, citing the company's press service.

"None of the platforms will be shut down this year," Tamam Bayatli stated to reporters.

In 2024, the company temporarily halted operations on the Deepwater Guneshli platform for 15 days for preventive maintenance. Such maintenance activities are part of a planned program, included in the annual work plan and budget.

"We do not plan any platform shutdowns this year," Bayatli confirmed.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that oil production from the ACG block in 2024 totaled 16 million tons, a decrease of 11.1% compared to the previous year.