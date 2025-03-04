New milestone in Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical industry

With the support of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan, a formal visit to the University of Pécs was conducted on February 12, 2025, by representatives of Azerbaijan Medical University and Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The University of Pécs, established in 1367 by King Louis I, holds a distinguished position in history as Hungary’s first university and the fourth oldest institution of higher education in Central Europe.

Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries, founded in 2016, is a research-based pharmaceutical manufacturing facility operating in Azerbaijan.

The purpose of the visit is to exchange existing knowledge and experience between the University of Pecs and the technical base of the Hungarian pharmaceutical production Pannon Pharma, including teaching methodologies, and to implement them among the Azerbaijan Medical University and Scandens Pharmaceutical Industries LTD. This includes the adaptation of educational methodologies and joint academic initiatives.

The initiative’s key goals encompass student and internship exchange programs, specialization tracks, doctoral studies, dual-degree programs, and other academic opportunities.

Within the scope of this four-party cooperation, the parties aim to strengthen scientific and research collaboration and contribute to developing local professional capacity in the pharmaceutical sector on an international scale.

In addition, Scandens initiated meetings with Azerbaijani students studying at the University of Pecs with the aim of encouraging their active participation in the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Azerbaijan and strengthening the national economic potential.

At the conclusion of the visit, it was agreed to take significant steps toward enhancing educational and scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, including signing a memorandum of understanding.