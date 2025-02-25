Azerbaijan launches seawater desalination technology

By Akbar Novruz



Azerbaijan has officially launched the application of seawater desalination technology to enhance water resource management and expand the use of alternative water sources, according to Aydin Abbasov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency.

"The project aims to provide desalinated water for both industrial enterprises and domestic use, contributing to solving water shortages and ensuring sustainable water resources," Abbasov stated.

This initiative is expected to bolster Azerbaijan’s water security, especially amid climate change challenges and increasing demand for freshwater.

This decision is based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated April 12, 2023, regarding measures to implement a pilot project for producing drinking water through the desalination of seawater.