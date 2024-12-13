Online queue system to be organized in all hospitals in Azerbaijan

By Qabil Ashirov



"An online queue system has already been organised in some hospitals in Baku and the regions," Azernews reports, citing TABIB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov while answering journalists' questions.

"An online queue system will be organised in hospitals across the country soon," he noted.

Answering a question about the epidemiological situation in the country, Vugar Gurbanov said that there is no sharp increase in emergency medical service requests due to the epidemiological situation in medical institutions:

"Although there is currently an outbreak of acute respiratory diseases, the number of hospital admissions is at a normal level."