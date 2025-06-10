China and Azerbaijan advancing steps for mutual visa-free travel agreement

By Akbar Novruz



China and Azerbaijan are actively progressing toward the ratification and implementation of a mutual visa-free travel agreement, Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Lu Mei, stated during an event marking the first International Day of Dialogue Among Civilizations on June 10.

“From January to April of this year, the number of Chinese tourists who visited Azerbaijan increased by 70% compared to the same period last year. It is expected that the entry into force of the mutual visa-free agreement will further boost this influx. Both sides are already taking the necessary steps for its ratification and implementation,” she said.

Ambassador Lu Mei added that the Chinese Embassy will provide timely updates on the ratification process from China’s side.