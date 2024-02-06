10 container cargo trains set forth from Chinese province Xi'an to Azerbaijan

Abbas Ganbay

In January this year, 10 container trains were sent from Chinese province Xi'an to Azerbaijan, including 3 transit and 7 import cargo trains, Azernews reports, citing "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC.

According to the information, one of the route trains sent in transit mode was delivered to the ports of Georgia 10 days after leaving the Chinese-Kazakh border. The transit cargo consisted mainly of technical equipment and was unloaded directly from the vessels onto ADY trains and shipped to the Black Sea port city of Poti, Georgia.

In January 2024, 615 k of transit cargo was transported. This is the highest figure for the last 10 years.

The time for multimodal transportation of imported goods after the start of their movement from the China-Kazakhstan border was 8 days. Cargoes were loaded directly from ships onto ADY route trains and delivered to their respective destinations.

At present, there are 6 more container trains from China to Azerbaijan, including 4 import and 2 transit trains. Import cargoes are planned to be delivered to their destinations within 8 days; transit cargoes are delivered within 10 days in the same order.