Azerbaijan's tourism potential demonstrated at Riyadh Travel Fair

With its rich culture and warm hospitality, Azerbaijan has gained recognition as a must-visit destination.

The country significantly invests in developing its tourism infrastructure, including the construction of new hotels, resorts, and other tourism-related facilities.

Azerbaijan is also making significant strides to boost its tourism industry at international level. The country's tourism potential has been promoted at Riyadh Travel Fair held in Saudi Arabia.

The fair is considered as a market for the introduction of tourist products, services and investments provided by the most significant tourist companies in the world.

More than 300 representatives of the tourism industry from 55 countries participated in the event.

Along with Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Azerbaijan Airlines JSC and Shahdagh Mountain Resort, Around 13 Azerbaijani companies provided insight into the country's historical and cultural heritage, historical monuments included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, samples of national cuisine, ecotourism, health, summer and winter tourism opportunities within the Riyadh Travel Fair.

Visitors to the exhibition were given extensive information about Shahdagh Mountain Resort. All necessary conditions have been created in the center for foreign tourists to spend their time more efficiently.

Over the past months, around 3,400 people used the services of the hotels of the resort.

In March, Shahdagh Mountain Resort received a large number of tourists from the Middle East, Europe and the CIS countries.

Speaking about the Riyadh Travel Fair, it should be noted that Azerbaijan is expanding tourism cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

Compared to April 2022, a 3-fold increase in the number of visitors from Saudi Arabia was observed in April, 2023. At the same time, Saudi Arabia ranks among the top five in the statistics of flights to Azerbaijan this year.

Around 185,288 foreign citizens from the Gulf countries visited Azerbaijan last year, of which 52 percent were citizens of Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Saudi Arabian "Flynas Airlines" operates direct flights between Baku and Riyadh.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Flynas Airlines also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand partnership in the tourism field.

In 2019, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at promoting tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement focused on areas such as cultural exchanges, investment in tourism infrastructure, and joint marketing efforts to encourage travel between the two nations.

Both countries have been working together to increase tourism flows and create more attractive travel offerings for visitors.