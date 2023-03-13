Azerbaijan plans to build, restore 37 HPPs in liberated territories

Azerbaijan is planning to build or restore 37 small hydropower plants with a total capacity of 240 megawatts in the liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing Alasgar Hasanov, head of the Department of Electricity and Thermal Energy of the Energy Ministry.

According to him, a small hydropower plant with a total capacity of 20 megawatts has already been put into operation, and seven are being operated in test mode and will soon be put into operation.

Moreover, at present, the restoration of four hydropower plants with a capacity of 10.5 megawatts each is being continued in Zangilan District, and the restoration of three power plants is underway in Lachin District.

Alasgar Hasanov also added that 19 hydroelectric power stations will be put out to investment tender and restored.