Azerbaijani oil prices have risen this week

Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Azernews reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field was $90.28 per barrel, up $2.51 (2.86%) from the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil was $91.23, while the minimum price was $88.73.
This week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan was $88.06 per barrel, up $2.31 (2.7 percent) from the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $89.01 per barrel, while the minimum price was $86.57.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $47.28 per barrel this week, which was $4.33 (10.1 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $48.78 per barrel, while the minimum price – $45.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $84.7 per barrel this week, rising by $4.33 or 5.38 percent.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $85.93 per barrel, while the minimum price – $82.84.
Oil grade/date
January 16, 2023
January 17, 2023
January 18, 2023
January 19, 2023
January 20, 2023
Average price
Azeri LT CIF
$90.35
$91.23
$91.17
$88.73
$89.91
$90.28
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
$88.09
$88.99
$89.01
$86.57
$87.63
$88.06
Urals (EX NOVO)
$45
$46.99
$48.54
$47.10
$48.78
$47.28
Brent Dated
$82.84
$84.35
$85.93
$84.50
$85.90
$84.70
(1 USD = AZN1.7 on January 21)