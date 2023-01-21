TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijani oil prices have risen this week

21 January 2023 [17:33] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijani oil prices have increased this week, Azernews reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field was $90.28 per barrel, up $2.51 (2.86%) from the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil was $91.23, while the minimum price was $88.73.

This week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan was $88.06 per barrel, up $2.31 (2.7 percent) from the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $89.01 per barrel, while the minimum price was $86.57.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $47.28 per barrel this week, which was $4.33 (10.1 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $48.78 per barrel, while the minimum price – $45.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $84.7 per barrel this week, rising by $4.33 or 5.38 percent.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $85.93 per barrel, while the minimum price – $82.84.

Oil grade/date

January 16, 2023

January 17, 2023

January 18, 2023

January 19, 2023

January 20, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$90.35

$91.23

$91.17

$88.73

$89.91

$90.28

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$88.09

$88.99

$89.01

$86.57

$87.63

$88.06

Urals (EX NOVO)

$45

$46.99

$48.54

$47.10

$48.78

$47.28

Brent Dated

$82.84

$84.35

$85.93

$84.50

$85.90

$84.70

(1 USD = AZN1.7 on January 21)

