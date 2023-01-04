Project for additional supplies of Azerbaijani gas to Europe to be presented on Feb 3

By Azernews

The project for additional supplies of Azerbaijani natural gas to Europe will be presented at a meeting of energy ministers of the countries participating in the Southern Gas Corridor project in Baku on February 3, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez in Sofia, Bulgaria.

"This project will allow the immediate start of pumping additional volumes of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe with minimal funds. At the initiative of Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Austria joined this project," he said.

With the completion of the TAP (Trans-Adriatic Pipeline) construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor. The SGC is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP.

Last year, TAP transported 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11 billion cubic meters. As of 2022, Azerbaijan has exported 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first ten months and is expected to supply 11.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of the year.