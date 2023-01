Weekly review of Azerbaijan’s precious metals market

Last week, the price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 30.6 manats (1%), Azernews reports.

In comparison to the prior week, the average price of an ounce of gold increased by 9.1902 manat (0.3 percent), coming to 3,073.6221 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of gold December 19 3,048.372 December 26 3,056.94 December 20 3,044.4875 December 27 3,068.891 December 21 3,083.9955 December 28 3,079.8815 December 22 3,093.9065 December 29 3,074.858 December 23 3,051.398 December 30 3,087.54 Average weekly 3,064.4319 Average weekly 3,073.6221

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3618 manat (0.9 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.5528 manat, which is 0.4917 manat (1.23 percent) more compared to the preceding week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver December 19 39.4902 December 26 40.3465 December 20 39.0214 December 27 40.6058 December 21 40.7037 December 28 40.8068 December 22 40.9207 December 29 40.2968 December 23 40.1694 December 30 40.7083 Average weekly 40.0611 Average weekly 40.5528

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has increased by 50.4305 manat (2.89 percent) last week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum grew by 51.9809 manat (3.07 percent) compared to the previous week and totaled 1,746.6582 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum December 19 1,700.6545 December 26 1,745.917 December 20 1,672.8 December 27 1,746.036 December 21 1,708.2705 December 28 1,734.2295 December 22 1,714.688 December 29 1,710.761 December 23 1,676.9735 December 30 1,796.3475 Average weekly 1,694.6773 Average weekly 1,746.6582

The price of an ounce of palladium has increased by 90.848 manat (3.05 percent) in Azerbaijan last week.

The average price of one ounce of palladium rose by 132.3059 manat (4.54 percent) in comparison to the preceding week and totaled 3,046.4221 manat.