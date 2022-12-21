Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuate

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $0.34 on December 20 compared to the previous price, amounting to $84.09 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $81.9 per barrel, up by $0.11 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $41.91 per barrel, lowering by $1.08 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.06 compared to the previous price and made up $78.59 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 21)