Azerbaijan has great dev't potential as regional hub – Latvian Transatlantic Organization

By Trend

Azerbaijan has not only a good geographical location, but also great development potential as a regional transport hub, Secretary General at the Latvian Transatlantic Organization (LATO) Sigita Struberga told Trend.

"Azerbaijan is focused on establishing a sustainable infrastructure, which is the infrastructure of the future. Of course, the country has huge potential for the development of transport and logistics. There are lots of opportunities for Azerbaijan to become a key regional actor," Struberga said.

She outlined the significance of building regional corridors both for becoming a hub and the prosperity of the country.

"This will create more jobs and other important social and economic aspects," Struberga added.