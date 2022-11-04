ICGB becomes member of European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The independent transmission operator ICGB, which is responsible for the commercial operation of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria, is now a member of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG), ICGB AD told Azernews.

The role of the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators is to facilitate and improve cooperation between national gas transmission system operators (TSOs) in Europe, as well as to ensure the development of a pan-European transmission system in line with the energy and climate goals of the European Union.

ICGB’s membership application was unanimously approved during the latest General Assembly of ENTSOG. A total of 43 transmission operators from the EU member states are members of the organization.

Among ENTSOG's commitments are the development of network codes for the market and system operation and development, which includes capacity allocation, network connectivity and operational security. The organization provides regular information on gas supply and demand on the European market and delivers common operational tools to ensure network security and reliability.

"ICGB has strict commitments for full transparency of its activity and is obliged to systematically provide public information on the quantities of natural gas transported through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector," ICGB AD said.

The IGB gas pipeline is designed to connect the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, and the diameter of the pipe is 32''.

The interconnector has a total capacity of 3 billion cubic meters per year, more than half of which is already reserved under long-term contracts of up to 25 years. The remaining free capacity is offered at auctions on two of the leading European platforms - PRISMA and RBP.

The pipeline is designed to increase its capacity up to 5 bcm/y depending on market interest and the capacities of neighboring gas transmission systems.

The opening ceremony of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria was held in Komotini on July 8, while a ceremony to inaugurate the (IGB) was held in Bulgaria on October 1.