OTS member states eye healthcare co-op

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

The health ministers of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTG) discussed cooperation in the healthcare sector and possibilities of joint production of medicines and medical equipment, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place within the framework of the World Turkic Medical Congress in Istanbul, dedicated to the topic "Transforming global health in the post-pandemic period".

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev noted that the world congress, organized at a high level, will give impetus to the further expansion of cooperation between the countries.

The minister noted that the World Turkic Medical Congress being held for the first time is a clear indicator that relations between the countries have entered a qualitatively new stage of development. He added that the congress is clear evidence of the rapidly growing international authority of the OTS.

Further, Musayev stressed that the geographic location of the OTS member countries, demographics, labor resources, skilled workforce, market size, and conditions for the implementation of investment projects are important factors to be considered.

He emphasized that at the first stage of joint activities, the creation of a Common Medical Scientific Space of the member states, joint scientific research, the definition of common standards for medical education, and the provision of continuing medical education can be considered as the main area of cooperation.

“In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic clearly showed that for each country the strategic goal is to fully meet their needs in pharmaceutical products and medical equipment. In this regard, we highly appreciate the consideration of the possibilities of joint production of medicines and medical equipment within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States,” the minister added.

Besides, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat, Kyrgyz Health Minister Gulnara Baatyrova, and Uzbek Health Minister Behzod Musaev stressed that the international congress is designed to promote cooperation in the field of healthcare between partners from around the world.

Moreover, during the meeting, the health ministers decided that the next World Turkic Medical Congress will be held in Uzbekistan.

At the end of the meeting, the participants adopted a Joint Declaration.