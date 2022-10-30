TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan and Qatar discuss possibilities of expanding cooperation

30 October 2022 [22:26] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov met up with Prime Minister of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter page.

"During the reception by Prime Minister and Minister of Internal Affairs of Qatar Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, we have highlighted the existing friendly relations between our countries, discussed the prospects of expanding the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar in various fields of economy, including energy, transport-logistics, as well as mutual investments," he said.

