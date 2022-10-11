Azerbaijan, Moldova discuss boosting economic, trade co-op

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Moldova have discussed prospects for strengthening the economic-trade cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

"During the meeting with Moldova's Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita (@natgavrilita), we discussed the current state and prospects of strengthening the #economic-trade cooperation between our countries," Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to relations with Moldova and spoke about the potential for strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

Mikayil Jabbarov stated that there are great opportunities for expanding relations between the two countries in investment, trade, industrial, agricultural and other sectors. He drew attention to the work done to develop investment activities in Azerbaijan and invited Moldovan companies to active cooperation.

For her turn, Natalia Gavrilita stressed the importance of discussing the expansion of economic ties and outlined the directions of partnership development.

She stressed that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner and expressed the interest of Moldovan companies in Azerbaijan's economy.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on ways of expanding trade and economic cooperation.

To note, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita arrived in Azerbaijan on October 10.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on May 29, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Moldova was opened on October 5, 2005, while the embassy of Moldova in Azerbaijan was opened on November 1, 2005.

In total, fifty-nine documents were signed between the two countries. The trade relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova amounted to $6.2 million in 2021.