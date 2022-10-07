Estonia can learn from Azerbaijan's experience in reconstruction process - mayor of Estonian city

By Trend

Estonia can learn from Azerbaijan's experience in the reconstruction process, the Mayor of the Estonian city Jaanus Saat told Trend on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan National Urban Development Forum.

"We are shocked by what we saw in Aghdam. It's pleasing how much attention and funds the government pays to the restoration of its lands. It's amazing how much has been achieved in such a short time. The city of which I am the mayor is a former 'military' city. There are a lot of buildings in need of renovation. The representatives of Azerbaijan and representatives of Estonia could share the experience with each other in this regard," Saat said.

He also noted that one of the promising sides of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Estonia could be the IT sector, which is also necessary for the restoration process.