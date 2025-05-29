10th meeting of ECO customs chiefs kicks off in Tehran

By Nazrin Abdul



The 10th meeting of the heads of customs administrations of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states has officially commenced in Tehran, Azernews reports, citing Iran’s Customs Administration.

The high-level gathering brings together customs chiefs from Iran, Turkiye, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan, along with senior representatives from the International Road Transport Union (IRU). Meanwhile, the customs heads of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are participating virtually via video conference.

The Economic Cooperation Organization comprises 10 member states: Pakistan, Turkiye, Iran, Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The organization aims to promote economic, trade, and transport cooperation across the region.

According to Iranian officials, during the previous Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024 – March 20, 2025), Iran’s trade volume with ECO member countries reached $27.6 billion, amounting to 36.2 million tons of goods exchanged.

This high-level meeting is expected to address key issues in regional customs cooperation, streamline cross-border trade procedures, and enhance the effectiveness of transit corridors between ECO countries.