Saturn drilling rig safely delivered to Turkmenistan sector of Caspian Sea

By Qabil Ashirov



In May of last year, the “Saturn” oil drilling rig was transported from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan and then safely escorted back to the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea by vessels of ASCO — “Azerbaijan State Caspian Shipping Company,” part of AZCON Holding.

According to ASCO, the rig was initially moved out of Shikh port with the support of the vessels “Hovsan,” “Hovsan 2,” and “SOCAR 1.” It was then towed by the ships “Andogha,” “Shuvalan,” and “Mardakan” during the journey.

This complex operation, which lasted three days, was successfully completed without incident.

It is also noted that while returning from Turkmenistan, the ASCO fleet will transport the “Neptun” drilling rig back to Azerbaijan. Preparations for towing this rig are already underway.