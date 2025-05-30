UN praises Azerbaijan’s support for Global South Civil Society

By Nazrin Abdul



On May 29, Dima Al-Khatib, Director of the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC), met with a delegation from the Agency for State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan in New York.

Dima Al-Khatib welcomed the establishment of the Global South NGO Platform, which was launched in Baku on April 28 with the participation of NGOs from 116 countries.

“We highly appreciate the initiative of the Global South NGO Platform. Overall, we value the Azerbaijani government's policy toward the Global South, as well as the support it extends to NGOs,” Al-Khatib stated.

She noted that the UNOSSC is interested in close cooperation with the Global South NGO Platform.

Aygun Aliyeva, Executive Director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs, emphasized the agency’s role as a partner in supporting this global initiative. She expressed satisfaction that the idea for the platform originated from Azerbaijani civil society during COP29.

Al-Khatib also praised Azerbaijan’s successful presidency of COP29, highlighting the significance and outcomes of the event held in Baku last year.