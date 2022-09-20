Baku, Berlin eye development opportunities for energy co-op

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Germany have discussed the development opportunities for energy cooperation in new directions between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and the newly-appointed German Ambassador, Ralf Horlemann.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the importance of the memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership in the energy sector signed between Azerbaijan and the EU. The parties emphasized that this memorandum is a message for German companies to focus on Azerbaijan's energy sector, especially green energy.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's renewable energy projects, Parviz Shahbazov proposed to organize German missions to Azerbaijan and invited companies from this country to participate in the projects to be implemented in the renewable energy sector.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Azerbaijan and Germany established diplomatic relations on February 20, 1992. On September 2, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Western Europe, in Germany, while on September 22, 1992, Germany established its embassy in Azerbaijan. The two countries are successfully cooperating in various fields of economy. Azerbaijan is the main economic and trade partner of Germany in the South Caucasus.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.2 billion in 2021.