SOCAR AQS completes drilling project in Kazakhstan

By Trend

SOCAR AQS has completed another drilling project in Kazakhstan after 2020, Trend reports with reference to the company.

The project was implemented for Kazakhstan’s Eureka Oleum exploration and production company.

As part of the project, SOCAR AQS provided drilling supervision services at three Eureka Oleum oil fields. The services included supervision of drilling of deviated oil wells with a depth of 3,176, 3,222 and 3,600 meters.

SOCAR AQS assisted the customer with regular operations supervision, supported on HSE, well control, acquiring data using the tough logging conditions tools, coring, side tracks, and helped address other downhole challenges during the operations.

SOCAR AQS managed the first drilling project in the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2020, and it successfully delivered the campaign. The contract involved supervision of drilling of deviated oil well to the depth of 3,100 meters at one of the Eureka Oleum oil fields. In 2021, SOCAR AQS continued to manage two more oil wells with a depth of 3,309 and 3,241 meters.