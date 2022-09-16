Int'l Karabakh business forum kicks off in Shusha

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The international Karabakh business forum has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Shusha, Azernews reports.

Representatives from countries of the Organization of Turkic States are attending the forum to discuss Karabakh’s restoration, cooperation, investment, business, etc.

Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov, Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs President Mammad Musayev, Small and Medium Business Development Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, Organization of Turkic States Secretary General Baghdad Amreyev, Turkish Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Union President Mustafa Rifat, Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry Deputy Chairman Farhodjon Toshpulatov and Chairman of the Council of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Kasymaliyev.

Moreover, a special session on the "investment opportunities of Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions" will be held within the business forum. Special Representative of Azerbaijani President for Shusha Aydin Karimov, Karabakh Revival Fund Chairman Rahman Hajiyev, Export and Investment Promotion Agency Acting Head Yusif Abdullayev, and Economic Zone Development Agency Chairman Elshad Nuriyev are expected to address the special session.

The discussions within the forum will include consultations on construction, specifically green infrastructure, agriculture and food, renewable energy, light industry, tourism, mining, information, and communication technologies.



