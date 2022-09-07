New options of Indian Visa for Azerbaijan citizens unveiled

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Electronic Indian visa has become available for citizens of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Indian media.

According to the publication, Azerbaijani citizens could apply for the visa on this website, and once accepted, they will receive their electronic visas for entry into India.

It was noted that upon finalizing the online application form and processing the online payment, the users will receive an email with an Indian visa attachment.

The email address supplied by Azerbaijani nationals will get a secure link that will allow them to submit all required documents for an Indian visa in support of their application. These documents, which may include a photo of the applicant’s face or a copy of their passport’s bio page, may be uploaded to the website or sent to the Customer Support team.

Additionally, it was noted that an eTourist visa, also known as a tourist visa, is now available for citizens of Andorra who want to visit India for less than six months.