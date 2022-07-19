Visa ready to support global financial players entering Azerbaijani market – vice president

By Trend

Visa is ready to support global financial players entering the Azerbaijani market, Vice President, Regional Manager in Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa Cristina Doros told Trend.

According to her, Visa and Azerbaijan have established extensive cooperation in the development of payments, including digital ones.

"Cooperation with banks and other new payment sector actors can be identified as well. We’re pleased that Visa has managed to establish open and constructive relationships in Azerbaijan, among them are the first launch of Visa Token Service technology (tokenization) in 2019. For example, the Apple Pay service was launched in Azerbaijan at the end of 2021 promoting the development of the country’s payment business. Nowadays many people are paying through mobile phones and smart watches without using bank cards. Visa is ready to provide the necessary support to other global players entering the Azerbaijani market," Doros said.

The regional manager noted the tokenization benefits in e-commerce. Payments of this kind allow ensuring maximum security, convenience, and speed. According to recent studies by Visa, 59 percent, or about six million Azerbaijani people have one bank card, while 19 percent – two or more. Meanwhile, online payments via credit card account for 16 percent of Azerbaijanis’ expenses.

"Visa actively cooperates with financial institutions in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). She's Next global project, which has also been implemented in Azerbaijan, can serve as an example for this. The project is focused on development of local business through training along with supporting women's leadership. Growing number of online payments increases transparency in doing business and results in rising budget revenues, social, and other payments. The more SMEs participate in the digital economy, the stronger the state economy becomes,” Doros noted.