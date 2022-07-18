Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss opportunities for agriculture, digital economy cooperation

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Latvia have discussed "ample opportunities" for cooperation in agriculture and digital economy sectors, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov with Latvia's Agriculture Minister Kaspars Gerhardt.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed opportunities for Latvia companies to participate in the restoration and reconstruction process of Azerbaijan's liberated lands.

Moreover, they exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation in projects implemented in the Araz Valley Economic Zone, Aghdam Industrial Park, and Alat Free Economic Zone.

The sides also discussed the current state of trade and economic relations and the directions of partnership expansion.

Earlier, it was reported that Azerbaijan's Vegetable Institute and the Latvian Life Sciences University have signed a memorandum of cooperation. The document was signed during the meeting between Latvian and Azerbaijani agriculture ministers.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 11, 1994. The Azerbaijani embassy in Latvia was opened in 2005, and the Latvian embassy in Azerbaijan in 2006.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia have developed at a high level in all areas. The political dialogue between the two countries continues through regular reciprocal visits at the highest possible levels.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $27.1 million in 2021 and $19 million in the first five months of 2022.