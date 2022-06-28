Baku, Berlin discuss opportunities to promote Azerbaijani products in Germany

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku and Berlin have discussed opportunities to promote Azerbaijani products in Germany, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency and German's NRW Global Business company.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed Azerbaijan's investment climate and the implementation of existing projects.

Azerbaijan and Germany established diplomatic relations on February 20, 1992. On September 2, 1992, Azerbaijan opened its first embassy in Western Europe, in Germany, while on September 22, 1992, Germany established its embassy in Azerbaijan. The two countries are successfully cooperating in various fields of economy. Azerbaijan is the main economic and trade partner of Germany in the South Caucasus.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany amounted to $1.2 billion in 2021.