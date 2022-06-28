Azerbaijan imports raw materials for aluminum industry from China

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Based on the order of Azeraluminium LLC, ADY Container delivered anode blocks from China to Azerbaijan, which are strategic raw materials for the aluminum industry, Azernews reports.

Cargo on the Gudzhin-Ganja route was transported in 50 forty-foot containers. After arrival at the Aktau port, the containers were loaded onto the feeder vessel Barys and delivered to the Baku port, from where they were sent by train to the Ganja Aluminum Plant.

The project is being implemented in accordance with the memorandum of understanding on joint transportation signed between ADY Container and Azeraluminium.

Azeraluminium LLC, which plays an important role in the development of the country’s non-oil sector, will supply 30,000 anode blocks this year. To date, 400 containers have been imported from Turkey to Azerbaijan via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway within the framework of cooperation between ADY Container and Azeraluminium. The parties are aimed at further expansion of cooperation.

