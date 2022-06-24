Azerbaijani Finance Minister invites BSTDB to join restoration projects in liberated Karabakh

By Trend

Measures are being taken under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev to diversify the Azerbaijani economy, provide support to entrepreneurs, and provide them with preferential loans, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the statement at the business forum on the role of the Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) in supporting Azerbaijan's diversified and innovative economy in a changing world, which is held in Baku as part of the 24th annual meeting of the bank.

Sharifov noted that in this regard, Azerbaijan intends to expand cooperation with the BSTDB.

The Minister noted that Azerbaijan liberated its territories, having won a historic victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war and thus put an end to the 30-year-long Armenian occupation.

"Today, the Azerbaijan is taking practical steps to ensure peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus region. Immediately after the end of the war, Azerbaijan began restoration and construction work in these lands at the expense of its own financial capabilities," the minister said.

In his words, more than three billion manats were allocated for the restoration of these territories over the period from 2021 through 2022.

"We consider necessary the participation of international organizations and the BSTDB in the process of reconstruction of the liberated territories. We invite the bank to support local business projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur," Sharifov said.