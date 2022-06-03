Azerbaijan, China discuss activities on green energy projects

By Azernews

Azerbaijan and China have discussed activities realized for the implementation of green energy projects in the country, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Azerbaijan's Export and Investment Promotion Agency Head Yusif Abdullayev with the newly-appointed Economic and Trade Adviser at the Chinese embassy in Baku, Ma Chi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the business and investment climate in Azerbaijan and the work done to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on the participation of Azerbaijani companies in the 5th China International Import Expo to be held in Shanghai on November 5-10.

Azerbaijan is China’s key trade partner in the South Caucasus region. In 2021, China became Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $1.7 billion.

Azerbaijan has a trade mission in China, trade and wine houses, trade branches in trade networks and measures are continuously taken to develop cooperation. In addition, there are companies with Chinese capital operating in Azerbaijan. The successful investment cooperation is underway.

Meanwhile, negotiations are underway with China on a number of industrial projects. Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative.