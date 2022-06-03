BP: Caspian Sea region plays big role in ensuring energy supply security

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Caspian Sea region plays a big role in ensuring energy supply security, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones told the 27th Baku Energy Week, Azernews reports.

Asserting that oil and gas resources will be in demand in decades to come, he emphasized that clean energy is also in demand today, and projects are being implemented and investments are being made to make it happen.

He added that it is planned to put into operation the Azeri Central East development project at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli with a production of 100,000 tons.

“Modern technologies are being introduced to achieve the maximum production of oil and gas resources. Modern technologies on the ACE platform will reduce the release of hazardous waste, in particular methanol,” he said.

The signing of a new agreement

Simultaneously, Vice-President for Caspian Communications and Advocacy Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli noted that Azerbaijan and bp are holding discussions on renewable energy projects.

In this regard, he mentioned that an agreement between Azerbaijan and bp is expected to be signed in Shusha on the last day of the forum.

“The sides are currently negotiating on renewable energy projects, and studying investment opportunities,” he added.

HR employment legislation optimization

Aslanbayli also noted that optimizing the HR employment legislation is underway. He stated that Azerbaijan has been the country of trained oil and gas experts for a long period of time.

“Now we see the need for new human resources in the renewable energy industry. Renewable energy projects do require the personnel available to serve such kinds of projects. Thus, we are working with international universities on forming appropriate educational programs in this regard,” he said.

Noting that BP and local universities intend to create a joint cyber lab, he added that the cooperation document on renewable energy signed between the Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University and bp Exploration Limited will allow 40 Azerbaijani students to get a master’s degree in renewable energy.

SOCAR’s long-term policy aims to reduce hydrocarbon emissions

Speaking at the forum, SOCAR Vice President for HR, IT and Regulations Xalik Mammadov stated that the company’s long-term policy is aimed at reducing hydrocarbon emissions.

“Azerbaijan is taking serious steps towards energy transformation,” he said.

He added that SOCAR pays great attention to the development of human capital in order to achieve sustainable development goals. Reiterating that the policy of personnel training has always been at the center of attention, he added that the company is implementing multilateral training programs.

“Some 1,404 students were able to get an education as part of our scholarship program, and 339 Azerbaijanis studied abroad at the expense of SOCAR,” he said.