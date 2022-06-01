Azerbaijan's Accounts Chamber talks state budget revenues for 2021

By Trend

The state budget revenues of Azerbaijan in 2021 exceeded the forecast by 3.8 percent, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov said, Trend reports.

Gulmammadov has made the remark during discussion of the bill "On implementation of Azerbaijani state budget for 2021" at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament.

According to him, the main sources of the revenue growth were income tax on shared distribution of products, value added tax (VAT), income tax, customs duties and state fees.

He noted that in general, 130 million manat ($76.4 million) of the revenues from paid services of budgetary organizations, dividends from enterprises in whose shares there is a state share, and from the lease of state-owned land was less than the forecast level.

Besides, according to the chamber's head, against the backdrop of an increase in average annual oil prices in the reporting year, the forecast for income in the oil sector was fulfilled with a deficit due to savings in the amount of the transfer from the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) to the state budget.

"At the same time, the budget payments in the oil sector in 2021, along with the forecast, also decreased compared to 2019 and 2020," Gulmammadov stressed.