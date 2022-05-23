Azerbaijan joins int'l transport, logistics expo in Rotterdam

By Azernews





Azerbaijan attended the traditional International Exhibition of Transport, Logistics and Transport Innovations Breakbulk Europe-2022 held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Azernews reports, citing ADY Container.

Thousands of companies from 120 countries took part in the exhibition, held from May 17 - 19. Freight forwarding companies, as well as railway companies, international corporations, freight and logistics companies, presented their services at the exhibition.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and its subsidiaries ADY Container and ADY Express took part in the exhibition with a joint stand and presented the logistics capabilities of Azerbaijan.

The participants were briefed about the transit potential of the country. The bilateral meetings focused on issues related to the transportation of transit cargoes and the increase of cargo volumes by Azerbaijan Railways, and the attraction of new cargoes.

ADY Container noted that the recent world events and emerging geopolitical realities had a significant impact on transport and logistics.

"First, this can be attributed to freight traffic between Asia and Europe. It can be said that the transport system and the logistics map are changing in the Eurasian space. In the new realities, Azerbaijan became an attractive transport and logistics country," the statement reads.

The company stated that in general, there is a great need for international transport corridors passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.

"At present, the transport routes China-Azerbaijan-Europe and Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe are of great interest," the statement adds.

It should be noted that more than 15,000 specialists from different countries took part in Breakbulk Europe-2022.

ADY Container LLC is a full-fledged subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, with a mandate to provide high-quality, reliable freight transport in the country.

Exclusively operating all container transportation within Azerbaijan, ADY Container LLC offers an extensive range of services, from multimodal transport to custom brokerage and storage facilities, which can be conveniently managed through our online customer portal.

ADY Container LLC has begun expanding cooperation, mainly with countries in the Far East region - China, Japan, and South Korea, as well as with Ukraine, Turkey, Russia, Iran, and India, in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation along the international East-West Transport Corridor, North-South Transport Corridor and Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.