Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss new prospects of cooperation - minister

By Trend

Georgia and Azerbaijan discussed such areas of cooperation, which need more attention from both sides, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili said, Trend reports via the Ministry.

According to Davitashvili, more increased cooperation between the two countries is needed in such areas as digital transformation and tourism.

“There are such fields as energy and transport communications where Georgia and Azerbaijan have extensive experience of close cooperation,” the minister said.

He noted that it is essential to attract more investments in the tourism sector, especially, in infrastructure.

“The implementation of joint projects in the tourism sector is going to contribute to the region as a whole, to its position on the world map,” Davitashvili said.

Meanwhile, Levan Davitashvili is paying a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan. Deputy Ministers of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Guram Guramishvili and Romeo Mikautadze, Advisor to the PM Ioseb Tkemaladze, General Director of Georgian Railway Davit Peradze, and General Director of Georgian Oil & Gas Corporation Giorgi Bakhdadze are joining the delegation.