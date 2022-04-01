Baku, Tbilisi, Ankara, Nur-Sultan ink Trans-Caspian East-West corridor accord

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey and Kazakhstan have signed a quadripartite declaration on the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor, local media has reported.

The declaration emphasizes the importance of developing the transportation corridor and increasing transit potential, as well as integrating it into the international transportation system and strengthening cooperation among the parties.

Moreover, the document notes the significance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line in the development of competitive transport between Europe and Asia, as well as the importance of completing construction work to increase the railway's capacity.

The declaration also emphasizes the critical need for infrastructure investments in order to improve the quality of transportation operations along this route.

ADY Express LLC, a structural subdivision of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, was previously reported to be increasing the volume of cargo traffic along the East-West transport corridor.

The East-West or Trans Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM) is intended to increase freight traffic from China to Turkey, as well as to the EU countries and vice versa. A consortium formed by the participating countries manages and develops the transport corridor. Chinese Railways is a consortium member in China, and KTZ Express is a consortium member in Kazakhstan. Caspian Shipping Company in the Caspian Sea, ADY Express in Azerbaijan, and Trans Caucasus Terminals in Georgia.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route runs from Southeast Asia and China to Europe, passing through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia.