Baku Steel Company completes major environmental modernization project

By Nazrin Abdul



Baku Steel Company (hereinafter referred to as BSC), the largest steel producer in the South Caucasus, has taken another significant step toward environmental protection and compliance with international standards by successfully completing a large-scale modernization project.

As part of this initiative, BSC upgraded its gas-dust collection (GDC) system, which purifies and filters gases generated in the electric steelmaking process. The system now effectively removes dust and solid particles, significantly reducing emissions into the atmosphere.

The project was implemented in long-term collaboration with the Swiss company AS Metals Technologies SA. The technical design phase took over a year, and assembly and adjustment work was completed in early 2025 with minimal production disruption—an impressive feat for a project of this scale.

The modernization encompasses multiple stages of the metallurgical process:

Electric Arc Furnace Steel Smelting: Installation of primary gas flue lines, main and booster fans increased the efficiency of dust extraction from the furnace and surrounding areas.

Off-Furnace Steel Processing: Enhancements included a new canopy for improved gas capture, additional booster fans to increase gas flow, and a new mechanized slag valve with a water-cooling system to control gas direction.

General Shop Area: An aerator was installed to extract unorganized dust, integrated into the overall QTTQ system.

Waste Filtration System: The number of filters was increased to 5,000 and tanks to 16, improving sludge and dust collection capacity.

Automated Control System: The upgraded QTTQ system now optimizes the operation of various components, enabling more efficient gas and dust purification.

As a result, working conditions for production staff have significantly improved, and dust emissions have been reduced to levels that meet international environmental and technological standards.

In accordance with ISO standards for waste management, part of the collected sludge and dust is now repurposed as raw materials for other industrial applications. This not only minimizes waste but also contributes to improving the broader environmental landscape.

The project stands out in the region for its technical sophistication and operational capacity:

Gas purification capacity has nearly doubled—from 930,000 m³/h to 1,700,000 m³/h.

The total weight of newly installed metal structures is approximately 200 tons.

Around 100 people contributed to the project, including 50 from four local contracting companies. The total workload amounted to roughly 25,000 man-hours.

BSC continues to modernize its operations with a strong commitment to minimizing environmental impact, promoting sustainable waste management, and complying fully with environmental legislation. With ongoing “green” initiatives, the company aims to lead the industry in sustainable development.